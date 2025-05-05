Shinde Sena Leader Booked for Molestation, ₹1.5 Cr Fraud in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A senior office-bearer and liaison officer from the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena has been booked in Nagpur on charges of molestation and fraud, following a complaint by a woman entrepreneur. The accused allegedly defrauded the woman of ₹1.5 crore and is currently absconding. Police are actively searching for him. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Bajaj Nagar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Mangesh Vijay Kashikar, a resident of Shankarnagar. The complainant, a businesswoman, had been introduced to Kashikar around one and a half years ago through a mutual acquaintance. At the time, Kashikar owned a hotel in the Bajaj Nagar area and proposed that the woman run the hotel, offering her 90% of the profits while he would retain 10%.

Trusting the proposal, the woman took a loan of ₹1.5 crore to renovate and restart the hotel. However, there was no formal agreement or legal contract made between the two. When the woman later requested written documentation, Kashikar gave evasive responses. She eventually discovered that the hotel property was not in Kashikar’s name but registered under someone else.

Initially, she paid Kashikar 10% of the profits for three to four months as agreed. However, Kashikar later demanded more money and threatened to shut down the hotel if she did not comply. When she tried to resolve the issue amicably, the situation escalated.

According to the complaint, Kashikar threatened the woman and her family by brandishing a pistol and warning them of dire consequences. He also allegedly threatened to use his political connections to implicate her in false cases. Furthermore, the woman accused him of inappropriate physical contact, which added to her distress.

Eventually, she approached the police and filed a formal complaint. Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against Kashikar for molestation and fraud. As of now, he remains at large, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him.

