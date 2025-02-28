Robbers snatch ₹5.36 lakh in daylight near ICICI Bank at Tapasya Chowk, Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed a daring daylight robbery on Thursday afternoon when two unidentified miscreants made away with ₹5.36 lakh in cash at the busy Tapasya Chowk in the city. The incident took place around 2:30 pm, leaving the victims shocked and prompting an immediate police investigation.

Ravindra Kumar Kalicharan Verma (63), a resident of Uday Nagar and an employee at a petrol pump near Dighori toll booth, had gone to ICICI Bank along with his colleague Shekhar Sontakke to deposit the cash. However, as soon as they stepped out of their vehicle, a young man swiftly grabbed the bag containing the money and took off.

Despite their attempts to chase him, the thief managed to escape by hopping onto a motorcycle driven by an accomplice. The duo fled before anyone could intervene.

Following Verma’s complaint, Hudkeshwar police have registered a case and launched a full-fledged investigation. Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down the culprits.

This shocking incident has raised concerns about the security of people carrying large amounts of cash in busy commercial areas. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions while handling substantial cash transactions.