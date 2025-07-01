Raid on Mahfil Smoke Shop in Nagpur; E-Cigarettes, Hookah Materials Worth ₹3.36 Lakh Seized

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a significant crackdown, the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) squad raided the Mahfil Smoke Shop located in the Dharampeth area of Nagpur, seizing illegal e-cigarettes, foreign cigarettes, and hookah-related materials. The raid took place under the jurisdiction of the Sitabuldi Police Station.

According to sources, the NDPS team received a tip-off about the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and hookah products at Mahfil Smoke Shop, situated opposite the Children’s Traffic Park on Mata Mandir Road. Acting on this information, the team conducted a raid on July 1 between 7 PM and 9 PM.

During the operation, the police confiscated 17 vape e-cigarettes, 17 packs of foreign cigarettes, hookah pots and pipes, various flavored substances, a two-wheeler, four mobile phones, a DVR, and cash — all valued at ₹3,36,070.

Two individuals were taken into custody following the raid. The accused have been identified as Vaibhav Vikas Kamble (27) and Shubham Vikas Kamble (31), both residents of Baba Buddha Nagar, Pachpaoli, Nagpur.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 4, 5, 7, and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, along with relevant provisions of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). Further investigation is underway.