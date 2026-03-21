Police Tighten Vigil on Abhyankar–Bajaj Nagar Footpath

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Nagpur: Following complaints about drug consumption and illegal activity along a newly developed footpath between Abhyankar Nagar and Bajaj Nagar, the Bajaj Nagar police station has ramped up its presence in the area. Authorities have established checkpoints, increased night patrols, and launched naka bandi operations to monitor movement and inspect vehicles.

Special attention is being given to individuals found smoking or behaving suspiciously on the footpath.

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The action was triggered by a complaint raised in the State Legislature by Congress MLA Vikas Thakre, who flagged the alleged sale and consumption of intoxicants in the stretch. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took serious note of the matter and warned that the concerned police station in-charge would be held accountable if such incidents continued.

Police also wrote to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to remove handcarts and stalls illegally occupying the pavement. The civic body responded promptly, clearing the encroachments — an action officials acknowledged had been pending for some time due to administrative delays.

Data reveals that 519 people were caught smoking on the footpath in 2025, with 136 booked so far this year. Additionally, 24 actions were taken under the Prohibition Act in the Abhyankar Nagar–Bajaj Nagar zone in 2025, with two cases registered this year leading to seizure of liquor and related material worth ₹20 lakh.

Awareness banners warning of legal consequences have been put up across the stretch. Police have urged residents to report any suspicious activity, assuring swift action against offenders.

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