Police Bust Fake Apple Products Racket in Nagpur, Over ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Goods Seized

Nagpur: In a major operation, Nagpur Police uncovered a racket involving counterfeit Apple products and seized fake goods worth over ₹1.5 crore. The crackdown targeted multiple shops in the city, leading to the recovery of duplicate products and legal action against the shop owners.

The first raid was conducted at a shop owned by Naved Ahmed, where fake Apple products worth approximately ₹47 lakh were seized. Following this, police raided Raj Mobile Shop in Sitabuldi, owned by Amit Israni, recovering counterfeit goods valued at ₹10.5 lakh.

At Naganechi Telecom, owned by Kalyan Singh, fake products worth ₹31 lakh were found. From Diya Mobiles, owned by Prajwal Jarudkar, the police seized counterfeit items worth ₹32.5 lakh. Similarly, fake products worth ₹41 lakh were recovered from Shri Ramdev Mobile Accessories, owned by Jeparam Chaudhary, and ₹42 lakh worth of fake Apple products were seized from Chamunda Mobiles, owned by Bhimrao Chaudhary.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the shop owners and are continuing their investigation into the matter. This operation highlights the prevalence of counterfeit electronic goods in the market and the active efforts of law enforcement to curb such illegal activities.