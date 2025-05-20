PM Modi’s ‘private’ Nagpur visit on March 30 cost ₹30 lakh, reveals RTI

Advertisement



Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to Nagpur on March 30, officially labelled as a “private” trip, ended up costing taxpayers close to ₹30 lakh, according to an RTI query filed by Badnera-based activist Ajay Bose.

The visit included stops at Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan in Reshimbagh and the iconic Deekshabhoomi, along with the foundation-laying ceremony for Madhav Netralaya, an upcoming eye hospital on Hingna Road. The occasion was tied to the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite the private nature of the trip, government departments bore the burden of extensive arrangements. The Public Works Department (PWD) shelled out over ₹16.78 lakh merely on barricading roads leading from the airport to Hingna Road, aimed at streamlining security and traffic movement.

The RTI further reveals that the Nagpur District Collectorate spent ₹9 lakh on transportation, paying Mahesh Travels — the official supplier — for a fleet of vehicles to ferry the Prime Minister and his entourage.

Another ₹4.58 lakh went toward catering services, with the Airport Restaurant providing breakfast and meals for PM Modi’s team, including personnel aboard his special aircraft and helicopter.

“Despite being termed a private event, the scale of public expenditure raises serious questions about the use of government funds,” said Ajay Bose, who obtained the information under the RTI Act. “Citizens have a right to know how their money is being used, especially when large sums are spent on events with no official government agenda.”

The disclosure has sparked fresh debate over the blurred lines between private and official visits by top leaders — and who ultimately foots the bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement