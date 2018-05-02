Petrol prices close to ₹100-mark in Nagpur after 13th hike in 21 days

PETROL 99.43 RS. DIESEL 89.88 PER LITRE IN NAGPUR

Nagpur: Today on May 24 Petrol price in Nagpur is Rs. 99.43 per Litre. Last change in Nagpur petrol price was on May 23, 2021 and it was increased by +0.16 rupees.

Today’s Diesel price is Rs. 89.88 per Litre. Last change in Nagpur diesel price was on May 23, 2021 and it was increased by +0.28 rupees. The price is inclusive of Maharashtra state taxes.

Petrol has, however, crossed the ₹100 mark in several cities and smaller towns, particularly in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Some of the cities selling the fuel over ₹100 per litre include Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar and Banswara.



