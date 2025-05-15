Opium Worth ₹6.18 Lakh Seized in Babadeep Singh Nagar, Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit-5 Cracks Down

Nagpur : In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Crime Branch Unit-5 of Nagpur Police seized opium and related items worth ₹6.18 lakh from a residence in Babadeep Singh Nagar, Kapil Nagar Police Station limits. The operation was carried out on May 14, 2025, at 1:40 PM based on a tip-off.
Based on confidential information received by Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Rote, a raid was conducted at the accused’s residence. The search, carried out in the presence of official witnesses, led to the recovery of a significant quantity of opium and other incriminating items.
A case has been registered under NDPS Act Sections 8(c), 17(b), and 29. After a medical check-up, the accused and the seized items were handed over to Kapil Nagar Police Station for further investigation.
One More Accused on the Run:
During the investigation, another suspect identified as Gautam, a resident of Gumla, Jharkhand, was found to be involved and is currently absconding. Police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.
Items Seized:
- Opium (2.469 kg) – Approx. value ₹4,93,000
- Cash – ₹96,700
- Electronic weighing scales (small & large) – ₹7,000
- Two mobile phones – ₹21,000
- Ziplock poly pouches – ₹50
- Total seizure value – ₹6,18,550