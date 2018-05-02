NMC slaps ₹ 25,000 fine on Domino’s Pizza for Covid violations

Nagpur: The officials of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday issued a fine worth ₹ 25,000 on Domino’s Pizza at Poonam Chambers for Covid violations.

The officials on approaching the site found Domino’s officials mocking several norms set by the Administration in bid to control the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outrage.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 2, Vinita Sahu on Sunday night had conducted a raid at McDonald’s located on the same site, for flouting Covid norms.

The cops reportedly had found McDonald officials violating the Covid-19 norms following which an an offence under relevant Sections of the IPC and Pandemic Act was registered against them.

Cops then roped in District Administration to seal the McDonald premises.