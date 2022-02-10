NMC polls to cost ₹10 crore



Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) might incur expenses in range of Rs 10 crore for conducting the forthcoming elections to civic body.

In 2007 when general elections were held, the civic body footed bill of Rs. 7.56 crores, majority of it included admissible allowance to staff deployed for various tasks.

This year with implementation of 7th pay commission there is considerable rise in rates of allowance provided to Government employees as per their ranks. Hence an additional allocation of Rs 10 crore is being made in new budget underway for the next financial year, stated Assistant Commissioner, General Administration Department (GAD), Mahesh Dhamecha.

He was talking to media personnels along with Chairperson of Standing Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Prakash Bhoyar at civic headquarters.

Standing Committee has approved outlay of Rs 2.45 crore for purchase of various materials required for conduct of elections. Going by past experience, the financial body chose to go by tender in order to avoid any controversy. As such Rs 30 lakh is earmarked for purchase of stationery, Rs 35 lakh is meant for printing (forms, envelopes, information booklets, information boards, badges etc.), Rs. 45 lakh for hiring video cameras, CCTV cameras, Rs 90 lakh for pandals, barricading, sound system, booth arrangement and electrical installments and Rs 45 lakh for catering.

Dhamecha further informed the media that there is a provision of Rs 6 crore in present budget for purpose of elections. But administration feel that the expenses may rise and hence additional allocation is being made as a stand-by measure.