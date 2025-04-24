Nagpur Woman Duped in Trading Scam, Police Recover ₹8.22 Lakh

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 41-year-old woman from Ayodhya Nagar, Nagpur, who was duped in an online trading scam, has recovered ₹8.22 lakh thanks to swift action by Hudkeshwar Police’s cyber team.

She was lured via a WhatsApp group that showcased fake profits from online trading, prompting her to invest ₹9.85 lakh in phases. When asked to invest more under the threat of losing her money, she filed a complaint on March 17, 2025.

Gold Rate 24 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 98,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Subsequently, PSI Naresh Davre and Cyber Officers Dipti Bante and Ravinder Kaur Hazra traced the funds to an S Bank account, which was found to hold ₹96.56 crore. The police froze the account and secured a court order to refund the victim’s amount.

The recovered sum was credited to her account on April 22, 2025. This successful operation was carried out under the guidance of top Nagpur Police officials and led by Hudkeshwar’s cyber team.

Advertisement