Nagpur Sees 4,196 Power Theft Cases in a Year, MSEDCL Faces ₹7 Crore Loss

Nagpur: In a major crackdown by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), a staggering 4,196 cases of electricity theft were detected in Nagpur district during the last financial year. The unauthorized use of power resulted in a loss of over ₹7.19 crore to the power utility, equivalent to 38.39 lakh units of electricity.

In addition to these thefts, 302 consumers were found guilty of using electricity either directly or indirectly for unauthorized purposes. Legal action was taken against 171 individuals, and penalty notices were issued to all identified offenders.

Out of the total, 3,878 consumers agreed to settlements, leading to the collection of ₹1.23 crore in fines. MSEDCL has been actively pursuing recovery from these defaulters to minimize financial damage.

According to official data:

2,345 consumers were found stealing electricity by tapping directly onto power lines.

1,851 consumers used sophisticated illegal methods, including:

Tampering with meters,

Switching off meters,

Disabling meters remotely,

Drilling holes into meters to slow down readings.

Additionally, the 302 consumers who misused 3.13 lakh units of electricity for non-permitted purposes were charged ₹83.44 lakh, which has already been recovered.

MSEDCL officials have emphasized that strict surveillance and prompt legal action will continue to curb such practices in the future.

