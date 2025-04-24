Nagpur Railway Division Earns ₹55.51 Cr from Scrap Sales in FY 2024-25

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major boost to resource optimization and revenue, the Nagpur Division of Central Railway earned ₹55.51 crore through scrap sales in FY 2024-25.

The division disposed of large volumes of unserviceable materials, including 6,599 MT of rails, 3,277 MT of P-Way materials, 1,658 MT of ferrous scrap, and 595 MT of non-ferrous scrap.

This initiative not only enhanced operational efficiency but also supported sustainability goals. The division reaffirmed its commitment to financial prudence and a cleaner, more efficient railway system.

