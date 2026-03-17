Nagpur: Man Booked for Playing DJ Without Permission in Wathoda, ₹80,000 Sound System Seized.

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Nagpur: Police have registered a case against a youth for allegedly playing loud DJ music without permission and causing disturbance to residents in the Wathoda area of Nagpur. During the action, police seized two sound boxes worth approximately ₹80,000.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on March 16, 2026, at around 10:21 PM in the Shravan Nagar, Khandawane Town area under the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station. While on duty, beat marshals received a complaint through the MDT system stating that residents in the locality were being disturbed due to loud DJ music.

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Police immediately rushed to the spot and found Sachin Hanumanlal Verma (23), a resident of Shravan Nagar, Wathoda, playing DJ music loudly at a public place without obtaining the required permission. It was also reported that he ignored police instructions.

Based on a complaint filed by Chandrakant Nimbarthe (53) on behalf of the government, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 223, 270, and 289 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation in the matter is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Satish Aher.

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