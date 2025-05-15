Nagpur Drug Racket Busted: ₹50 Lakh MD Seized, Kingpin Held

Advertisement



Nagpur | In a major crackdown on the growing menace of methamphetamine (MD) drug trafficking in Nagpur, the Crime Branch Unit-4 of the city police has exposed a high-profile drug racket. The operation led to the arrest of two accused and the seizure of contraband and assets worth over ₹50 lakh, including MD drugs, a car, cash, and mobile phones.

Drug Trade Operated from Rented Apartment

The key accused, Dheeraj Malik (age 31, resident of Gangabai Ghat Road), along with his accomplice Shubham Parsaram Pindor, was operating the illegal drug business from a rented flat in Anand Sai Residency, located in the Sarvashrinagar area of Hudkeshwar. Acting on a tip-off, the Unit-4 team, led by Senior Inspector Kamlakar Gaddime, raided the premises and seized 462 grams of MD, with an estimated street value of ₹47 lakh.

Shubham Acted as Drug Delivery Boy

According to sources, Dheeraj Malik was running the racket in an organized manner, using Shubham as a “drug delivery boy.” Shubham’s role was to distribute MD across different parts of the city. Together, they were luring young individuals into the dangerous world of narcotics.

Items Seized by Police:

462 grams of MD – Valued at ₹47 lakh

– Valued at ₹47 lakh Tata Nexon Car (MH 40 CH 2477) – Valued at ₹10 lakh

– Valued at ₹10 lakh Cash – ₹22,000

– ₹22,000 Mobile Phones – 2 units

Key Officers Involved in the Operation:

The raid was conducted under the supervision of senior officers, with the following team members playing pivotal roles:

Senior Inspector Kamlakar Gaddime

Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Warange

Constables: Abhishek Shaniware, Nazir Shaikh, Purushottam Jaganade, Purushottam Kale,

Mahendra Karingwar, Sunil Thawkar, Laxman Kalamkar, and Gangeshwar

Police Commissioner Raises Alarm, Urges Youth to Stay Away from Drugs

Following the operation, the Police Commissioner reiterated the department’s firm stance against the trafficking of deadly drugs like MD. He urged the city’s youth to steer clear of addiction and report any such criminal activities to the police immediately.

Looming Question: How Many More Drug Lords Are Still Active in Nagpur?

While this bust marks a significant victory for the police, it also underscores the deep-rooted presence of MD trafficking networks in Nagpur. Whether law enforcement will be able to dismantle more such cartels in the coming days remains to be seen.

