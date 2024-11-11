Nagpur Crime Branch Raid: ₹4.71 Lakh Worth Gutkha Seized, One Arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Amid the election rush in Nagpur, Crime Branch Unit 5 conducted a major raid, seizing over ₹4.71 lakh worth of banned gutkha and tobacco products. The raid took place at a house in Gittikhadan, where prohibited items like Rajnigandha, Bagban, Baba-120, Rajshree, Ratna, Sagar, Vimal pan masala, and other scented tobacco products were confiscated. The accused, Rajendra Shukla, a resident of Gittikhadan, was arrested, while two others, Sanjay Jaiswal and Kunjbihari Thakur from Om Nagar, Koradi, remain absconding.

Based on a tip-off received during patrolling, the Crime Branch Unit 5 laid a trap and raided Plot No. 96, Adarsh Nagar, Gittikhadan. The seized goods are valued at approximately ₹4,71,989. The case has been registered under Sections 123, 223, 274, 275, 3(5), and 59, and the confiscated items have been handed over to Gittikhadan police for further investigation. The operation was executed under the guidance of senior officials.

