Nagpur Collector Honored for Record ₹3.09 Cr Armed Forces Fund

Nagpur: Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan honored Nagpur District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar and District Sainik Welfare Officer Anand Pathrakar for their exceptional efforts in raising funds for Armed Forces Flag Day 2023.

Under the guidance of Dr. Itankar, who chairs the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Committee, Nagpur district achieved an impressive collection of ₹3.09 crore. This figure surpasses the target of ₹1.91 crore by a remarkable 161.35%. The success was made possible through the collaboration of various government offices and local organizations across the district.

Governor Radhakrishnan commended the dedication of the district administration towards the welfare of armed forces personnel and their families. He also emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering community participation and support for the nation’s defense forces.

