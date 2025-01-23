MD powder worth ₹6.57 lakh seized in Nagpur’s Nandanvan; accused arrested

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a joint operation, Crime Branch Unit 5 and the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Nagpur Police apprehended a man in possession of MD powder worth ₹6.57 lakh within the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station. The action took place near Galli No. 3, Hasanbagh, close to the cemetery, between 7:45 pm and 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Muzaffar Amjaan Ali (48), a resident of Hasanbagh, was found with 52 grams of MD powder. Along with the narcotics, the police also seized ₹6,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, and a Suzuki Burgman Street moped.

Gold Rate Tuesday 21 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,700 /- Gold 22 KT 74,100 /- Silver / Kg 92,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During interrogation, the accused confessed to illegally possessing the banned substance for sale to earn financial gains. Following his arrest, a case was registered against him under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Nandanvan Police Station.

The accused is currently in police custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.