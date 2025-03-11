Major crackdown on sand smugglers in Ramtek: 8 trucks seized, ₹26 lakh fine imposed

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major action against sand smuggling, the Ramtek Sub-Divisional Officer and Deolapar Police seized eight trucks involved in illegal sand transportation.

Following the crackdown, authorities imposed a fine of over ₹26 lakh on the seized vehicles, creating a sense of fear among sand smugglers. Acting on a confidential tip-off about large-scale illegal sand mining, the Revenue Department formed two teams that successfully intercepted the trucks.

All eight trucks have been confiscated and deposited at the Ramtek Tehsil Office. Further investigation is underway by Revenue Department officials and staff. The administration has hinted at continuing such operations to curb illegal sand smuggling.