Maharashtra Homeguards presents ₹50 Lakh cheque to family of deceased Homeguard Hariba Farkale

Nagpur: In a groundbreaking development, the Maharashtra Homeguards took a significant step forward by presenting a cheque of ₹50 lakhs to the family of Homeguard Hariba Farkale, who tragically lost his life in an accident.

Dr. B K Upadhyay, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Homeguards in Maharashtra, handed over the cheque to Hariba Farkale’s family in the presence of an HDFC bank official at the Homeguards Head office in Mumbai today. This marks the first time in the history of Maharashtra Homeguards that such a substantial insurance amount has been provided to the family of a fallen Homeguard.

Prior to this momentous occasion, the Maharashtra Homeguards had already taken a progressive step by awarding a ₹25 lakh cheque to a Homeguard from Raigarh who lost his legs in an accident. These commendable initiatives undertaken by the Maharashtra Homeguards have garnered praise and are now poised to be adopted by other states as well.

The presentation of the ₹50 lakh cheque to Hariba Farkale’s family has brought great relief to the Homeguard Jawans across Maharashtra, particularly concerning accidents and insurance coverage. The significant financial support provided by the Homeguards will undoubtedly help the family cope with their tragic loss and assist them in meeting their financial obligations during this difficult time.

Dr. B K Upadhyay, the DGP of Homeguards in Maharashtra, expressed his deep condolences to the family of Hariba Farkale and reiterated the commitment of the Homeguards to prioritize the welfare of their personnel. He emphasized that the insurance coverage would continue to be extended to Homeguards in the event of accidents or unfortunate incidents, ensuring their well-being and the security of their families.

This exceptional gesture by the Maharashtra Homeguards reflects their recognition of the sacrifices made by Homeguards in the line of duty and the need to support their families. The financial assistance provided serves as a testament to the Homeguards’ dedication and commitment to their personnel, acknowledging the invaluable services they render in safeguarding the state.

The Maharashtra Homeguards’ decision to implement this insurance coverage program has set a commendable precedent, prompting other states to follow suit. It is a significant step toward creating a supportive and secure environment for Homeguards across the country.

With this transformative development, the Maharashtra Homeguards have not only enhanced the morale and confidence of their personnel but have also established a positive benchmark for other states to emulate. This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to the welfare of Homeguards, ensuring that their families receive the necessary support during times of tragedy.

As the Maharashtra Homeguards lead the way, it is hoped that other states will swiftly adopt similar measures, guaranteeing the well-being of Homeguard Jawans and recognizing their invaluable contributions to the nation’s security.

