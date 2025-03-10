Maha Budget: New Industrial Policy to attract ₹20 lakh crore in investments, create 50 lakh jobs: Ajit Pawar

Advertisement



Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, tabled the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti Government’s Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal in the State Assembly on Monday. This is the 11th state Budget being presented by him in the State Assembly.

At the beginning of the Budget speech, Ajit Pawar recited this short verse before presenting the Budget:

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Ladki Bahini” blessed us, we feel grateful,

Beloved by millions, we stand faithful,

We worked for progress, we did it all,

That’s why we’re back, back once more!”

“Maharashtra will not stop now, development will not be delayed, ” says Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar stated that the government is actively working to attract investments in the industrial sector, leading to significant investments in the state.

Industrial Policy 2025 to be announced soon. “We will soon announce the Industrial Policy 2025. The policy aims to attract ₹20 lakh crore in investments and create 50 lakh jobs. A separate regional policy will be developed for the circular economy, and new labor laws will be introduced,” said Ajit Pawar.

Highlights:

· ₹15.65 lakh crore investment planned in the coming years.

· 16 lakh new jobs to be created.

· Maharashtra Govt to Proceed with ShaktiPeeth Road Land Acquisition Despite Farmer Opposition

· One District, One Product” – Districts to be Developed. Under the One District, One Product initiative, districts will be developed as export hubs.

· The state has formulated a logistics policy, with 10,000 acres dedicated to logistics infrastructure development. Facilitating these projects will generate 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

· Mumbai’s economy is projected to grow from $140 billion to $300 billion.

· Seven commercial hubs will be established in Mumbai.

· A mining corridor network is being developed to improve connectivity in Gadchiroli, promoting balanced regional development.

· Mumbai to be $1.5 trillion economy by 2047

· The state aims to generate 50 lakh new employment opportunities over the next five years. In the coming year, a 1,500 km road network will be developed, while 7,000 km of existing roads will be upgraded to cement roads. Additionally, 99% of the Samruddhi Highway project has been completed.

· Maharashtra to Launch Technical Textile Mission

· State to focus on logistics infrastructure, Mumbai to emerge as a growth hub

· Maharashtra to introduce new labour news

· “Maharashtra has signed Memorandums of Understandings with 56 companies at Davos. Our State is set to introduce new labour laws alongside a revamped industrial policy to boost economic growth and investment,” said Ajit Pawar.