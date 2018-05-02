Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jan 31st, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    IndiGo to start new flights to Shirdi, tickets from ₹2,112

    Budget carrier IndiGo will start daily non-stop flights for Shirdi from Delhi and Chennai. The flight from Delhi to Shirdi will start from 5th February 2020 and with effect from 20th February, Indigo will start daily flights from Chennai to Shirdi. The airline is offering flight tickets starting ₹2,112 on these routes. With a focus on expanding its network, the low cost carrier had started flights connecting Shirdi with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Indore last year.

    The Shirdi airport, which became operational on 1st October 2017, has been designed to handle a total of 300 passengers, including the arriving ones. Constructed at an investment of around ₹350 crore, the airport, with a 2,500 m-long runway, is capable of handling single narrow-body aircraft, such as Airbus A320 and Boeing 737s.

    Shirdi is an important and popular pilgrimage site in Maharashtra. It is known as the place where saint Sai Baba resided, preached his teachings and attained Samadhi.

    Another carrier SpiceJet operates daily flights to Shirdi from Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

    In other news, consolidated net profit at IndiGo surged 168% to ₹496 crore in the three months to 31 December.

    According to the data released by the DGCA, the domestic air passenger traffic in December 2019 increased by 2.56% to 1.30 crore compared to the same month in 2018. IndiGo maintained its lead position with 47.5% share of the domestic passenger market in December 2019, the data showed.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    Nagpur Crime News
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Maharashtra News
    विद्याधन शाळेत स्नेहसंमेलन साजरे
    विद्याधन शाळेत स्नेहसंमेलन साजरे
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारी ऐकण्यास आयुक्त आले कक्षाबाहेर
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारी ऐकण्यास आयुक्त आले कक्षाबाहेर
    Hindi News
    विविधता में एकता छुपी है : मोहन भागवत
    विविधता में एकता छुपी है : मोहन भागवत
    रेत कारोबार पर नहीं लग रहा अंकुश ,प्रशासन मौन
    रेत कारोबार पर नहीं लग रहा अंकुश ,प्रशासन मौन
    Trending News
    Delhi Election 2020: नितिन गडकरी आज जारी करेंगे भाजपा का संकल्प पत्र
    Delhi Election 2020: नितिन गडकरी आज जारी करेंगे भाजपा का संकल्प पत्र
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Featured News
    IndiGo to start new flights to Shirdi, tickets from ₹2,112
    IndiGo to start new flights to Shirdi, tickets from ₹2,112
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    Trending In Nagpur
    विविधता में एकता छुपी है : मोहन भागवत
    विविधता में एकता छुपी है : मोहन भागवत
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारी ऐकण्यास आयुक्त आले कक्षाबाहेर
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारी ऐकण्यास आयुक्त आले कक्षाबाहेर
    मानव एक धर्म तर्फे प्रजासत्ताक दिनी जनजागृती रॅली
    मानव एक धर्म तर्फे प्रजासत्ताक दिनी जनजागृती रॅली
    आयुक्तांच्या आदेशानंतर मनपातील पार्कींगला लागली शिस्त
    आयुक्तांच्या आदेशानंतर मनपातील पार्कींगला लागली शिस्त
    मनपा करणार ‘आंतरराष्ट्रीय वैशाख दिन’ महोत्सवाचे आयोजन
    मनपा करणार ‘आंतरराष्ट्रीय वैशाख दिन’ महोत्सवाचे आयोजन
    Maha Metro Moves on Train Wrapping to Bolster its Non-Fare Box Revenue With the Agreement With Bank of Maharashtra
    Maha Metro Moves on Train Wrapping to Bolster its Non-Fare Box Revenue With the Agreement With Bank of Maharashtra
    ‘‘एकत्रीत राहुन आपली स्‍वतंत्रता अबाधित ठेवा’’-प्राचार्या, श्रीमती पोर्णिमा मेश्राम
    ‘‘एकत्रीत राहुन आपली स्‍वतंत्रता अबाधित ठेवा’’-प्राचार्या, श्रीमती पोर्णिमा मेश्राम
    समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास में प्रत्येक घटक का योगदान आवश्यक – अरविंद कुकड़े
    समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास में प्रत्येक घटक का योगदान आवश्यक – अरविंद कुकड़े
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145