Hoora Brings Doorstep Car & Bike Care to Nagpur – Get ₹200 Off on Your First Service!

Nagpur: Keeping vehicles clean and well-maintained is now easier for Nagpur’s residents, thanks to Hoora—a professional doorstep car and bike care service offering expert cleaning and detailing solutions at home.

Hoora provides a range of services, including high-pressure wash, foam wash, hybrid ceramic coating, interior vacuuming, and dashboard polishing. Designed for convenience, this service eliminates the need to visit service centers while ensuring professional-quality care at an affordable price.

Starting at just ₹99, Hoora also offers complimentary perks such as air fresheners, cotton mats, and tissue boxes with every service. Customers can book a service through the Hoora mobile app, available on the Play Store and App Store.

With 10 lakh+ downloads, 1 lakh+ satisfied customers, and presence in 60+ Indian cities, Hoora has built a strong reputation in vehicle care. The brand has also been recognized by Shark Tank India, further reinforcing its credibility.

As a special offer for first-time users, Hoora is providing an exclusive ₹200 discount for Nagpur Today readers. New customers can avail of this offer by entering the promo code NT200 while booking through the app.

With its professional approach and doorstep convenience, Hoora continues to redefine vehicle maintenance for Nagpur’s car and bike owners.