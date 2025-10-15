High Court Grants Temporary Bail to Businessman Manoj Jayaswal in ₹300-Crore CBI Case

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted temporary bail to senior businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, who was recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a ₹300-crore misappropriation case tied to the ongoing probe into loan defaults and the coal block allocation scam.

Justice Vrushali Joshi passed the order while hearing Jayaswal’s bail plea. The court noted that considering his age (70 years), health condition, and the fact that the CBI had sought more time to file its reply, temporary relief was justified. Jayaswal was ordered to be released upon furnishing a personal bond of ₹25,000 with one surety.

Arrest and Case Background

Jayaswal, a Nagpur-based industrialist and former head of the Abhijeet Group, has been under investigation for multiple bank loan defaults exceeding ₹11,000 crore and alleged irregularities in coal block allocations.

Gold Rate 13 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,24,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,15,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,80,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

He was arrested on September 21, 2025, from a Nagpur hotel after CBI teams from Kolkata traced his location through technical surveillance. Before his arrest, Jayaswal had informed the agency via email that he was traveling with his family and would return on September 13, 2025, but was later detained upon his return.

The case was registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Conditions for Bail

While granting temporary bail, the High Court imposed strict conditions. Jayaswal must:

Not tamper with evidence or attempt to influence witnesses .

or attempt to . Cooperate fully with the ongoing CBI investigation.

with the ongoing CBI investigation. Appear before the CBI office in Kolkata on October 24 and November 7, 2025.

The matter will next be heard on November 12, 2025.

Senior Advocate D. V. Chavhan, assisted by Chetan S. Dhore, Sudhanshu Rotkar, and Yash Bangale, represented Jayaswal, while Special Counsel P. S. Sathianathan appeared on behalf of the CBI.