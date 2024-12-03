Gorewada Wildlife Park to Host African Safari as Maharashtra Approves ₹513 Crore

Advertisement





Nagpur: The much-anticipated African Safari at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Wildlife Park is set to become a reality, with the Maharashtra government approving ₹513 crore for the project. Following this announcement, construction work is expected to commence soon, under the supervision of the Public Works Department.

The decision to establish an African Safari at Gorewada was first taken in 2016. While the park currently hosts an Indian Safari, work on the African Safari had stalled since 2019.

The project will introduce 35 African species to the park, including lemurs, meerkats, African wild dogs, kudus, impalas, ostriches, hippopotamuses, giraffes, zebras, baboons, chimpanzees, and African lions.

This development aims to enhance wildlife tourism in Nagpur and transform the park into a global wildlife destination, bringing both conservation and tourism benefits to the region.