Ganeshpeth Police Return Accident Victim’s Bag with ₹1.5 Lakh

Nagpur – In a commendable act of honesty and promptness, the Ganeshpeth Police returned a bag containing ₹1,50,650 in cash to the family of a road accident victim. The incident took place around 12:30 AM on April 10 near Darshan Tower on CA Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of both Ganeshpeth and Panchpaoli police stations.

The victim was identified as Vijay Kudmete, 42, a resident of Chizh Bhavan, Nagpur. After the accident, his bag was found at the scene and handed over to the Ganeshpeth Police Station.

Without delay, police located the victim’s relatives and returned the bag—along with the full amount of cash—to his wife, Archana Vijay Kudmete, 36, in the presence of official witnesses.

The honest gesture and swift action by the police have been widely appreciated by local residents, setting an example of integrity in public service.

