Gadchiroli poised for industrial boom with ₹1 lakh crore JSW steel plant

Nagpur: Once a stronghold of Naxal activity, Gadchiroli is now emerging as the epicenter of industrial transformation, as highlighted at the inaugural session of the three-day ‘Advantage Vidarbha 2025 – Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav’ in Nagpur on Friday.

Policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) campus agreed that Vidarbha is set to become India’s largest industrial ecosystem, with Gadchiroli as its focal point.

Gold Rate Saturday08 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,100 /- Gold 22 KT 79,100 /- Silver / Kg 95,800 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In his inaugural address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that Gadchiroli’s rich iron ore deposits would change the fate of the entire region. “It will soon become a hub of steel manufacturing. JSW Group has recently signed an MoU with the state government to set up its biggest steel plant in Gadchiroli. This upcoming ‘steel revolution’ will drive economic growth across neighbouring districts,” Fadnavis stated.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for an airport in Gadchiroli, with land acquisition already underway. Besides Gadchiroli, major investments are pouring into Nagpur, Amravati, and Chandrapur. He revealed that out of the total ₹5 lakh crore investments committed at Davos, a significant share is earmarked for Vidarbha.

Gadkari: From red corridor to industrial powerhouse

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari highlighted the dramatic shift in Gadchiroli’s landscape. “Two decades ago, visiting the district meant leaving the Naxal-affected area as early as possible. Today, Chief Minister Fadnavis has taken on the responsibility as Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, ensuring its development,” Gadkari remarked.

He underscored efforts to eradicate poverty, unemployment, and Naxalism, pointing out that the influx of multinational companies in MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) has already generated over 1 lakh jobs. “Vidarbha holds over 75% of Maharashtra’s mineral wealth and 80% of the state’s forest cover — these are our biggest strengths,” he added.

World’s largest steel plant to rise in Gadchiroli

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal made a landmark announcement, stating that Gadchiroli will soon house the world’s largest steel plant — a facility three times the size of India’s biggest steel unit at Bhilai. “This will not only be the largest but also the most eco-friendly steel plant globally,” Jindal declared.

The proposed ₹1 lakh crore plant will have a capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum, surpassing SAIL’s Bhilai plant (7 million tonnes) and its total national capacity of 18 million tonnes. “The plant will be completed in seven years, with the first phase operational in four years,” Jindal added.

Gadkari, elaborating on various projects spread across the region, said 3 lakh employment opportunities will be created in the region in next 4 years. Gadkari further said that Vidarbha will have the lion’s share in the five trillion dollar economy dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra

Business leaders Prabhakaran Balasubramanian of Lloyds Metals Ltd and Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL Technologies also spoke about their investments and expansion plans. The grand inaugural session of the three-day mega industrial expo, business conclave and investment summit – ‘Advantage Vidarbha 2025 – Khasdaar Audyogik Mahotsav’ also witnessed presence of several dignitaries including Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur Chandrashekhar Bawankule; Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Atul Save; Minister of Soil and Water Conservation Sanjay Rathod; MLA Sanjay Savkare; Minister of State Adv Ashish Jaiswal; Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar; Minister of State Indranil Naik; Minister of Labour Akash Fundkar; Member of the Lok Sabha Shyamkumar Barve; former Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Sancheti, and others.

Ashish Kale, President of Association for Industrial Development, gave the introductory remark while AID Secretary Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma proposed the formal vote of thanks. Mansi Sontakke conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session.