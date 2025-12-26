Fire guts Bubbles Kids Play Zone near Kadbi Chowk; property worth ₹1.5 lakh damaged

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major fire broke out at Bubbles Kids Play Zone, located near Kadbi Chowk, in the early hours of Friday, causing significant damage to property. The incident occurred at around 5 am, when flames reportedly erupted on the first floor of a residential structure housing the play zone.

According to preliminary information, the fire spread rapidly across the children’s play area, prompting locals to alert the fire brigade. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and pressed a fire tender into action. After sustained firefighting efforts, the blaze was brought under control, preventing it from spreading to adjoining premises.

The owners of Bubbles Kids Play Zone informed authorities that equipment and materials worth approximately ₹1.5 lakh were gutted in the incident. Fortunately, the play zone was closed at the time of the fire, averting any casualties. Officials noted that had the fire occurred during operating hours, the consequences could have been far more severe.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Jaripatka police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to determine whether the blaze was triggered by a short circuit or any other factor.

Fire department officials have once again appealed to commercial establishment owners to ensure proper fire safety measures, especially in facilities catering to children, to prevent such incidents in the future.

