FDA seizes degraded betel nuts worth ₹ 8.44 lakh in Wathoda

Nagpur: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday raided Wathoda based godown and confiscated 3376 kgs of degraded betel nuts collectively of ₹ 8,44,940.

The FDA officials received a tip-off that one, Jyoti Gruha Udyog, 54, New Suraj Nagar, Ring Road, Wathoda was defying norms set by District Administration by selling non-essential goods. Following which they conducted raid at godown owned by one Rishab Subash Bothra and found betel nuts worth lakhs of rupees.

The action was taken under the leadership of Joint Director (Food) of FDA Chandrakant Pawar and with the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of the department Abhay Deshpande.