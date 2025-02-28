CM Fadnavis Inaugurates All India Kabaddi Tournament, Announces ₹57.89 Lakh Aid for Athletes

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Cup All India Kabaddi Tournament with much enthusiasm. Following the inauguration, he conducted the coin toss for the first match and later enjoyed watching the intense competition. The event’s opening ceremony was hosted by RJ Amod, while Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, the municipal sports officer, delivered the vote of thanks.

Financial Aid for 74 Athletes Under ‘Udaan Sports Promotion Scheme’



To encourage athletes from Nagpur who have excelled at national and international levels, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has launched the ‘Udaan Sports Promotion Scheme.’ Under this initiative, a total of ₹57.89 lakh was distributed to 74 eligible beneficiaries at the Kabaddi tournament, with Chief Minister Fadnavis presenting the financial aid.

The funds were allocated as follows:

– ₹2 lakh each for 10 international medalists

– ₹1 lakh each for 2 athletes who participated in international tournaments

– ₹1 lakh each for 15 national medalists

– ₹21,000 each for 9 athletes who participated in national competitions

– ₹50,000 each for 38 athletes who competed in the National Championship



Teams Participating in the Tournament

Men’s Teams:

Central Railway Mumbai, TMC Thane, Rupali Jewelers Mumbai, Hinduja Hospital Mumbai, BMTC Bengaluru, Yuva Paltan Pune, SAI Gujarat, Star Academy Jabalpur, West Bengal State, Haryana State, Andhra Pradesh State, Yuva Ekta Lakhati UP, Karnataka State, Jharkhand State, Chhattisgarh State, Baramati Sports, ND Sports Delhi, Jai Hind Warora, Rajput Sports Janefal.

Women’s Teams:

Central Railway, Western Railway, SAI Gujarat, Delhi Academy, Chhattisgarh State, West Bengal State, Tamil Nadu State, TMC Thane, Baramati Sports, Pendhra Road Chhattisgarh, Yuva Kalyan Chhindwara, Sangli Sports, Jain Club Warora, Range Police Nagpur, Nagpur District, Star Academy Jabalpur.

The tournament is set to witness intense competition as top teams from across India battle for the championship.