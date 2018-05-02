Bawankule asks MSEDCL to release list of selected candidates for post of Electrical Assistants

Nagpur: Former Energy Minister and State BJP General Secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule has demanded the MSEDCL to immediately release the list of selected candidates for the posts of Electrical Assistants, Sub-Centre Assistants and Branch Engineers. “Despite completion of exams and other procedures for posts of 5000 Electrical Assistants, 2000 Sub-Centre Assistants and 1200 Branch Engineers, the list of selected candidates is not being released by MSEDCL. If the list is not released till October 30, an intensified agitation will be staged at Nagpur’s Samvidhan Square on November 2,” warned Bawankule.

The BJP leader reminded the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd) that the party had warned of staging an agitation in front of the office of Nagpur Regional Director on October 15. The MSEDCL at that time had stated that it had sought guidelines from the State Government in this connection and had requested the party to take back the agitation. Because of this reason, the MSEDCL has now been given a deadline of October 30 to release the list. If the State Government fails to issue the guidelines as sought by MSEDCL by October 30, BJP will stage an agitation at Samvidhan Square at 11 am on November 2, Bawankule said in letters sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Energy Minister Nitin Raut. He further said that memorandums in this connection have been submitted to the Chief Minister twice.

MSEDCL informed Bawankule that the list of 2000 selected candidates for the post of Sub-Centre Assistants was uploaded on MSEDCL website but the result was not declared so far. Similarly, an advertisement for recruitment of posts of 5000 Electrical Assistants was published but no further recruitment process has been declared. Moreover, advertisement for the post of 412 Branch Engineers was published but list of selected candidates has not been released even though scanning of their documents has been completed, MSEDCL said.