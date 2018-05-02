Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 3rd, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Ajit said allying with BJP was mistake: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday that senior party leader and his nephew, Ajit Pawar , had confessed to him that allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party was a mistake. The 78-year-old leader also indicated that he may forgive Ajit for the misadventure that barely lasted 80 hours.

Pawar said that Ajit, who was widely considered as the number 2 in the party before he broke ranks and backed BJPs Devendra Fadnavis, was irked by the long negotiation and disagreements between the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena on November 22.

“Irked with that disagreement and the ongoing discussion with Congress, Ajit took this call that night. He was told oath has to be taken immediately, if this deal had to be done. Later, Ajit told me he made a mistake,” said Pawar.

Pawar, however, indicated that his nephew would be forgiven and pointed out that a large section within the NCP looked up to Ajits leadership. “He is always available for them [party workers and leaders] when I am busy in Delhi. This is whether we are in power or not.”

Happening Nagpur
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Nagpur Crime News
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Maharashtra News
अवैध होर्डींगबाबत मंगळवारपासून मनपाची कारवाई
अवैध होर्डींगबाबत मंगळवारपासून मनपाची कारवाई
अतिक्रमण निर्मूलनसंदर्भात पोलिस आयुक्तांची महापौरांसोबत चर्चा
अतिक्रमण निर्मूलनसंदर्भात पोलिस आयुक्तांची महापौरांसोबत चर्चा
Hindi News
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
हाइटेंशन तार पर पहुंची झाड़ियां, लेकिन छटाई को लेकर नगरसेवक नहीं है गंभीर
हाइटेंशन तार पर पहुंची झाड़ियां, लेकिन छटाई को लेकर नगरसेवक नहीं है गंभीर
Trending News
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Featured News
NASA finds Chandrayaan 2’s lander on moon
NASA finds Chandrayaan 2’s lander on moon
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Trending In Nagpur
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
हाइटेंशन तार पर पहुंची झाड़ियां, लेकिन छटाई को लेकर नगरसेवक नहीं है गंभीर
हाइटेंशन तार पर पहुंची झाड़ियां, लेकिन छटाई को लेकर नगरसेवक नहीं है गंभीर
अवैध होर्डींगबाबत मंगळवारपासून मनपाची कारवाई
अवैध होर्डींगबाबत मंगळवारपासून मनपाची कारवाई
मात्र 2000 रुपए मे प्रतिबंधित पाकिस्तानी चैनल का नागपुर में हो रहा है प्रसारण
मात्र 2000 रुपए मे प्रतिबंधित पाकिस्तानी चैनल का नागपुर में हो रहा है प्रसारण
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
अतिक्रमण निर्मूलनसंदर्भात पोलिस आयुक्तांची महापौरांसोबत चर्चा
अतिक्रमण निर्मूलनसंदर्भात पोलिस आयुक्तांची महापौरांसोबत चर्चा
31 डिसेंबर पर्यंत सर्व बसेस धुरविरहित करा – महापौर संदीप जोशी
31 डिसेंबर पर्यंत सर्व बसेस धुरविरहित करा – महापौर संदीप जोशी
१२ मीटर पेक्षा मोठे रस्ते अतिक्रमणमुक्त व्‍हावेत
१२ मीटर पेक्षा मोठे रस्ते अतिक्रमणमुक्त व्‍हावेत
डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
महिला यात्री ने प्लेटफार्म पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आरपीएफ ने भेजा हॉस्पिटल
महिला यात्री ने प्लेटफार्म पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आरपीएफ ने भेजा हॉस्पिटल
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145