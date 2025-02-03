1000 का 5000 में ले लो: Fans fume as black marketing of Ind-Eng ODI tickets rampant in Nagpur!!

Nagpur: Cricket fever has gripped Nagpur as tickets for the much-awaited India vs England ODI, set for February 6 at VCA Stadium, Jamtha, were snapped up within hours of going live on February 2. The high demand has led to a surge in black market activity, with touts reportedly selling tickets at exorbitant rates– four to five times their original price.

However, the enthusiasm for the match has been overshadowed by growing frustration among cricket fans, as many were left empty-handed despite trying to book tickets online the moment sales began. Hundreds of die-hard fans have expressed disappointment and anger over the widespread black marketing of tickets, with some even suspecting the involvement of an organized racket.

Several fans alleged that tickets were mysteriously “sold out” within minutes of going live, only to resurface in the black market at inflated prices– four to five times the original cost. “I logged in exactly at 10 am, but the tickets were already gone. Within an hour, people were selling them outside at insane prices. How is this even possible?” questioned a frustrated fan who had hoped to witness the thrilling contest live.

Social media platforms have also been flooded with complaints, with many demanding an investigation into the alleged malpractice. Fans suspect that a network of touts and insiders might be involved in hoarding tickets, making it difficult for genuine supporters to buy them at fair prices.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Police have taken serious note of the complaints and assured strict action against those engaging in black marketing. Authorities have urged fans to report any unauthorized ticket sales and warned that violators would face legal consequences.

As the excitement for the high-stakes ODI builds, the controversy surrounding ticket distribution has raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the ticketing system.

Online ticket sales, facilitated by District by Zomato, opened at 10 am, allowing each buyer to book a maximum of two tickets per mobile number and email ID. Fans can redeem their tickets between February 3 and February 5 at Bilimoria Hall, Civil Lines, from 9:30 am to 8 pm. Authorities have clarified that no ticket redemption counters will be available at Jamtha Stadium on match day.

Special bus service for match day

To manage the heavy footfall, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has arranged special bus services from Panchsheel Square, Sitabuldi, to Jamtha Stadium. Buses will operate every 15 minutes from 9:00 am until late night, with regular ticket fares applicable.