₹1.63 Crore Jewelry Seized Near Nagpur Airport

Nagpur’s Crime Unit 3 acted on a confidential tip-off and seized a consignment of gold, silver, and diamond jewelry arriving at Nagpur Airport from Mumbai. The seizure was made near Navpratibha High School in Siraspeeth due to irregularities in the accompanying documentation.
Two suspects, identified as Kunal Ramesh Shirke (40) and Sheikh Salim Sheikh Wazir (30), both residents of Siraspeeth, were caught with the consignment. The items, valued at ₹1,63,95,054, included jewelry, two mobile phones, a Jupiter scooter, and an Omni van.
The confiscated goods and the accused have been handed over to the Imamwada Police Station for further investigation.