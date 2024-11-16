₹1.63 Crore Jewelry Seized Near Nagpur Airport

Advertisement

Nagpur’s Crime Unit 3 acted on a confidential tip-off and seized a consignment of gold, silver, and diamond jewelry arriving at Nagpur Airport from Mumbai. The seizure was made near Navpratibha High School in Siraspeeth due to irregularities in the accompanying documentation.

Two suspects, identified as Kunal Ramesh Shirke (40) and Sheikh Salim Sheikh Wazir (30), both residents of Siraspeeth, were caught with the consignment. The items, valued at ₹1,63,95,054, included jewelry, two mobile phones, a Jupiter scooter, and an Omni van.

The confiscated goods and the accused have been handed over to the Imamwada Police Station for further investigation.

Today’s Rate Sat 16 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,500 /- Gold 22 KT 769,300 /- Silver / Kg 89,300/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above