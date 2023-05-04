YouTuber Flying Beast to grace DeshKaDhoni event at IIIT Nagpur on May 6

Nagpur: An exciting event taking place at IIIT Nagpur on May 6. YouTuber Flying Beast, one of the most popular creators on YouTube, will be doing the DeshKaDhoni event at IIIT Nagpur as a special guest.

Flying Beast, also known as Gaurav Taneja, is a well-known YouTuber and fitness enthusiast who has amassed a huge following on social media. His channel focuses on travel, fitness, and vlogging, and he has become one of the most popular creators on the platform.

DeshKaDhoni is an event organized by the Flying Beast himself, which aims to bring together the youth of India to discuss and celebrate the Achievements of M S Dhoni and it’s a small tribute from his side. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with Flying Beast adding to the excitement, said a press release issued by Rudra Pratap Singh, Event Management.

