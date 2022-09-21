‘YouTube journalist’ Mukesh Shahu booked on charges of extortion

Advertisement

Nagpur: YouTube journalist Mukesh Jaydevprasad Shahu was booked by Wathoda police demanding extortion of Rs one lakh from the Project Director of a private company involved in door-to-door garbage collection in Nagpur.

The offence was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sameer Ramaji Tonpe (33), a resident of Ayodhya Nagar, Project Director of Ag Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited. Shahu (48), a resident of Sonba Nagar, misled employees of the garbage collection centre at Bhandewadi in May. As a result, the employees went on strike.

Advertisement

Shahu allegedly filmed a video of the protest and Sammer and posted it on YouTube channel Nagpur Samay. Meanwhile, Shahu demanded Rs one lakh per month as extortion from Sameer.

A case under Sections 385, 500, 294 and 506 (b) of Indian Penal Code was registered by Wathoda Police.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement