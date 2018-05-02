Woman’s plan to murder hubby with paramour’s help boomerangs

Nagpur: A young woman’s well-planned plot to eliminate husband with the help of paramour boomeranged as the man survived knife attack. Interestingly, the accused wife herself lodged a complaint with Gittikhadan police about attack on her husband by an unidentified man on Tuesday (December 1) night.

It may be recalled that Nagpur Today had published a report with title “Man tries to murder couple in Gittikhadan, cops launch hunt”. The report said that a resident of Itwari, the complainant Rajashree Rakesh Dekate (23) told police that she, along with her husband Rakesh (33) and 4-year old son, were returning to Nagpur on their two-wheeler around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. Midway near Gorewada Zoo Gate on Katol Road, her son felt nauseated and wanted to vomit. The couple stopped at the roadside and allowed their son to vomit.

Rajashree was standing near their two-wheeler. During the same time, an unidentified man came there and suddenly hit Rajashree on her head with an iron rod. Seeing his wife in trouble, Rakesh rushed towards her. But the accused man whipped out a knife and stabbed Rakesh on his abdomen with the intention to kill him. After attacking the husband-wife duo, the accused went absconding. Cops booked the unidentified accused under Section 307 of the IPC and searching for him.

However, during investigation, cops recorded the statement of Rakesh Dekate who survived deep abdominal injuries caused by the knife attack. It came to the fore that the attack was part of a conspiracy hatched by the accused Rajashree to eliminate her husband with the help of her paramour. Subsequently, cops took Rajashree (23), wife of Rakesh, and her paramour Rajat Somkuwar (28), a resident of Neelgaon, into custody, soon after she spilled the beans during her interrogation.

The probe revealed that Rakesh, his wife Rajashree and son Vaishnav (4) were coming towards the city from Kalmeshwar direction on a twowheeler. She asked her husband to stop near the gate of Gorewada Zoo & Wildlife Rescue Centre on Katol Road in Gittikhadan area around 7.30 pm onTuesday. She told Rakesh that their son Vaishnav was vomiting. After Rakesh parked his vehicle on the roadside, a masked man came and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon injuring him seriously and fled the spot. After Rakesh collapsed, passers-by gathered. Upon learning, staff from Gittikhadan Police arrived and took Rakesh to hospital. Rajshree cooked a story that she too was attacked by the goon with an iron rod.

Initially, police had registered an attempt-to-murder case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. Later, cops checked the call data record of Rajashree’s cellphone. Investigators found that she was in constant touch with Rajat. After the cops grilled Rajashree, she confessed to committing the crime with Rajat.

According to police, Rajashree and Rajat had an extramarital affair. As Rakesh was an obstacle for them, Rajashree and Rajat hatched a plan to kill him at an isolated place on Katol Road. Accordingly, Rajat started following the couple on a two wheeler. As per their plan, Rajashree asked Rakesh to stop. Rajat came from behind and stabbed Rakesh with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot.