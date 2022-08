Winter Session in Nagpur from December 19

Advertisement

Nagpur/Mumbai: The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature ended here on Thursday. The Winter Session will start in Nagpur, the State’s Second Capital, from December 19.

This was announced in Legislative Council by Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe and Legislative Assembly by Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

The Monsoon Session had begun on August 17.

