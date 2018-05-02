Why to Get ITIL 4 Certification

ITIL has become a support pillar for several IT organizations. While ITIL 4 is known to align with the business strategy and deliverables, ITIL v3 is known tofacilitate tackling of organizational challenges. ITIL 4 is the updated framework that has been created to stay updated with the new technologies and vision of the IT firms. Here are some of the reasons why you should get theITIL 4 certification:

Flexibility

All the ITIL v3 processes have been moved to practices. They are simpler, more practical, and flexible that provides a holistic approach to the organization. Changing the previous process-oriented approach was one of the major changes made to the ITIL framework. Practices are now organizational resources that can help perform work or execute an objective. In ITIL 4, there are 34 practices:

General Management (Project, Supplier, Knowledge management, etc.)

Technical Management (Infrastructure, Deployment management, etc.)

Service Management (Change, Problem, Incident management, etc.)

Holistic approach

When it comes to service management, a holistic approach is key. It is defined using the following four dimensions that add value to the stakeholders and customers:

People and organizations – Every organization should have a culture supporting its objective. Also, they should have the right level of competence and capacity among the workforce. In an organization, there is either a horizontal or a vertical structure. This hierarchy has skilled workforces at all levels. Each level has its own competency, roles, and responsibilities. Lastly, the leadership is responsible for taking care of the workforce.

Information and Technology – Technology plays a crucial part in IT service as well as IT service management. Through it, the organization can ensure that the business is functioning properly. It also plays an important role in monitoring future demands and customer value.

Suppliers and Partners – These are the external part of the organization. The organization and partner must have two-way communication for the strategy and service relationship because both of them have the same goals. However, the relationship with the supplier doesn’t have to be two-way communication as it is very easy for the organization to move to other suppliers as per its contract and preferences. However, both of them are important for the integration and delivery of the service.

Value streams and processes – These are used for creating and delivering products and services to the customers. Its aim is maximizing value and minimizing waste in all the processes, input, and output.

Adaptable as per the new technologies

ITIL 4 approach covers all the technologies of the Industrial Revolution 4 including AI, Robotics, automation, biotechnology, IoT, nanotechnology, quantum computing, etc. Because of the digitization, organizations are facing complications. Through ITIL, they can adapt to these easily. ITIL 4 offers a future-proof approach for the business by addressing the digital approach.

Focus on the organization and the individual level

There are 7 guiding principles of ITIL 4 that can help professionals in adopting ITIL to their specific organization environment:

Focus on value – The ITIL helps in knowing how customers use the services, improve initiative, focus on staff value, and customer experience.

Start where you are – You have to work with the resources available to you and reuse the available one.

Progress iteratively with feedback – Use the agile method to find out how the customer is rating the end product and how value can be added to the product as a service provider.

Promote visibility and collaborate – It is important to maintain transparency at each level. You have to work together and build trust results for better outcomes.

Work and think holistically – You have to adopt the end-to-end approach according to the dimensions of the ITIL 4.

Keep it practical – You have to backtrack from the output and check that the involved steps are simple and minimum.

Automate and optimize – Frequent tasks can be automated for making them effective.

The primary focus of ITIL 4 is automating, collaborating, and making things simple. This is reflective of the principles of Agile, Lean, and DevOps methodologies that must be followed at all the stages of service delivery.

Increase in business profits and customer satisfaction

The focus of the SVS or Service Value System is on the business strategy that provides a mutually-valued outcome. According to this system, all activities and components of an organization must work together for enabling value creation. The interface of the SVS creates an ecosystem that creates value for the organization, stakeholders, and the customer. There are six activities through which the SVS supports value chain:

Engage – Involves engaging the partners or suppliers for service delivery.

Plan – Plan and estimate the requirement and availability of future resources.

Improve – Wherever necessary, improvement should be made as there is always the scope of enhancing the existing user experience.

Design and transition – This includes or deciding how the services or products should be built to make it fit for use or purpose. While designing, it is important to keep in mind how they will be delivered in the market and the service performance information.

Obtain build – It is important to ensure the availability of the components and know when you need them. Input for this includes policies or architecture for the organization and engaging partners and suppliers.

Delivery and support – It ensures that the delivered services are as per the demands and expectations of the customers. It also makes sure that the services and product’s delivery is seamless.

Every single one of the above-mentioned activities has interactions between them that allow continuous feedback through the chain. All the 34 ITIL 4 practices are used in these activities. Thanks to the flexible nature of the SVS chain, organizations can be efficient while dealing with the requirements and expectations of the stakeholder.

Improved CSI

The last block in the SVS is the Continual Service Improvement. This step recalls all the practices that should be undertaken for changing the need for managing services and products. ITIL 4 has improved CSI. It is based on the concept that the ongoing practice is never perfect and there is always a scope for improvement. As the name suggests, the improvement process is continual, it never stops.

It is important to note that ITIL v3 has not been completely rewritten for the new version, ITIL 4. As you go along, you will notice that the same core elements have been retained. The main difference is that things have now changed from a process-led delivery approach to the value-driven systems.

The additions made in ITIL 4 are for the new trends in IT operations and software development. It takes into account the new workings in Agile, DevOps, Lean, etc. This helps not only ITSM professionals, but all others who are involved in working and delivering digital services.