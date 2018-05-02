Who Killed Sheetal Amte? Why Maharashtra Is Silent On Abetment?

Sheetal Amte, the granddaughter of renowned Maharashtrian social worker Baba Amte, took her life on Monday at Anandwan, a charitable organisation for persons living with leprosy.

Nagpur/Warrora: Before she kills herself, Sheetal Amte posted a video on Facebook stating her allegations, time and again she gave indications that nothing is alright in her life. In the haste of covering up things, her family issued a letter declaring her mentally unstable person, to which Sheetal again rendered explanation. She was in communication with media men; she was in constant touch with them on WhatsApp and Telegram apps. She sent them handwritten letters, and also expressed her pain on social media.

Her anguish was known to people, but why no one reached her for help? What were they waiting for? After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the celebrities and politicians were very vocal about mental stress and circumstances related to it, Sheetal Amte, was very close to BJP leaders and Shiv Sena people too. Why no one reached to be by her rendering required support? Why she was left to die her death. Why were media people not as aggressive as they were about Sushant? Just because her death was not fulfilling a political motive or thrust? While police have yet to confirm the cause of death, local reports have suggested that she injected herself with a lethal dose. Her body was taken from Warora to Chandrapur, 50 km away, for post mortem. A team of forensic experts from Nagpur has gone to Warora and the room in Anandwan where Sheetal’s body was found has been sealed.

Sheetal had serious differences with her elder brother Kaustubh, against whom she had, in the past raised, allegations of irregularities. Her brother resigned five years ago from the charitable trust run by the Amte's following the allegations.

Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena Spokesperson said, “I am shocked to learn of the sudden demise of Sheetal Amte Karajgi. She was a smart, hardworking, social activist who had a different perspective. With the demise of Sheetal, we have lost a very noble leader. The loss caused by her death is irreparable. I offered my condolences to the sad demise of Sheetal Amte. My thoughts and prayers with her family and friends who lost such an amazing person.”

While Sheetal Amte would often share paintings made by her on social media, the timing and caption of the post have sent a wave of shock among her followers and many expressed their condolences on her tweet but when it was posted no one took her seriously. Hours before her body was found, Sheetal Amte posted a cryptic message on her Twitter account. Early Monday morning, she tweeted a photo of an abstract painting made by her the day before and captioned it ‘War and Peace’. 39-year-old, Sheetal Amte was a doctor as well as the CEO of the Maharogi Seva Samiti (MSS), a social service organisation founded by her grandfather Baba Amte.

By Hema Singh – as published in afternoonvoice.com