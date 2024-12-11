Who is Vikram Ghandeeswaran Narayanan? Family member of corporate crime kingpin associate.

Advertisement













Mahadevan Ghandeeswaren, a highly-scrutinized corporate executive who is the Director at Agrifields DMCC and has deep ties with its embattled, fugitive promoter Amit Gupta. Vikram Ghandeeswaran Narayanan is the family member of Mahadevan.

Vikram is a corporate finance professional and allegedly has deep ties with the Gupta’s and Agrifields DMCC through Mahadevan.

Vikram currently does strategic advisory work, including at Sorcify. Further, Vikram Ghandeeswaren, through his relationship with Mahadevan Ghandeeswaren, is likely a recipient of “proceeds of crime”, who is earning significant sums of money from Agrifields DMCC boss Amit Gupta in his capacity as Director. The Australian Federal Police has frozen Gupta’s funds, alleging proceeds of crime.

Amit Gupta is currently under investigation in multiple jurisdictions for charges such as bribery, money laundering, illegal share transfers, and fraud. Gupta’s global business activities and legal issues have drawn considerable attention.

According to award-winning Australian journalist Nick McKenzie of the Sydney Morning Herald, Amit Gupta is a “corporate crime kingpin” and “fugitive of justice” having fled Australia in 2013 amid a criminal probe and that “The US documents name Getax director Amit Gupta as the ‘target of a criminal investigation who is alleged to have conspired with others to bribe foreign public officials and to have engaged in money laundering and other offences’.”

Sydney Morning Herald goes on to say that Agrifields DMCC “is the name of the global fertiliser firm Gupta launched after fleeing Australia.”

“In 2020, the AFP moved to seize multiple properties and bank accounts connected to Gupta in Australia, Singapore and New York worth an estimated $200 million.”, per its article released on March 9th, 2024.

Further, according to MSN, Amit Gupta currently faces an Interpol Red Alert Notice and is unable to travel from his base of Dubai.

This affiliation raises ethical and reputational concerns that could potentially impact both of the Ghandeeswaren’s career path.

Such partnerships carry inherent risks, including potential harm to professional standing, financial stability, and exposure to legal, investigative, and ethical complexities. Prioritizing transparent and ethical practices is crucial for maintaining the integrity of both professionals and corporate entities. Employees should exercise diligence when affiliating with companies owned by individuals under criminal investigation or facing government agency allegations of corporate misconduct.