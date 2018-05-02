What educators have learned from remote learning

The remote learning method is the way to go for all educational institutes for more than three months now. In the first month, it was confusing for the institutes, teachers, and students and they took their time to adjust to remote learning. My Custom Essay Team asked educators about their experience and now shares it with you.

Now as we talk about remote learning, things have streamlined more or less. Teachers and students have adjusted themselves. School administrators have found a way to keep things moving in the right direction. Even technology has helped by innovating new tools as per the required needs.

Let us have a look at what educators have learned with the experience of three-month remote learning.

1. Communication Channels:

Communication is the backbone of remote learning. We have experienced different kinds of issues in communication during online classes using digital tools. Other than technological issues, where to look for the messages from the administration or others was very confusing for students, parents, and teachers.

Multiple communication channels are important for better and clear communication between schools, teachers, students, and parents. Rather than broadcasting one message on all communication channels, we need to specify different communication channels for different kinds of messages.

By doing it as educators, students and parents will know where to look for what. It will eliminate any confusion in communication between everyone involved in learning from home.

2. Reach Each Child and Family:

As an educator, we need to formulate a proper plan to help students in every possible manner. Few students need additional attention to learn a specific subject or topic. We need to put extra effort into these troubled students.

We must build a communication bridge between teachers and students for better learning. We need to diversify our methods to outreach students. We need to be persistent, consistent, and creative in using the existing technology for the help of students.

We need to have more interactive sessions with students with a limited number of students. Keeping in view the number of students in a class, a different session with a small group of students should be arranged.

3. Be Bold and Brave with the Content:

Remote learning through the internet came as a surprise for traditional educators when COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of schools and colleges.

Educators who are used to deliver a lecture in class have a fear of failure to take online classes. They were reluctant to adapt to the new uncharted instructional territory. It all makes them to develop an inner fear of mastering the new skill of teaching online.

After the experience of three months, the teacher needs to be confident and brave with their learning material. They need to trust their abilities to adjust to upcoming challenges and leave the negativity of underestimating themselves.

Conclusion:

These are a few lessons for improving remote learning as no one knows for how much longs schools have to follow it. With a bit of more time in remote leaning, all the concerns including students, parents, teachers, and school administrators will be able to share their input in improving it further to maximize its potential.