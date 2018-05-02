Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 30th, 2020

    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer

    Nagpur: While India and rest of the world is battling one of the worst epidemics in the known human civilization, a video circulated by Jaripatka based social worker has brought the sloppy preventive and precautions measurements carried out by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Rohit Yadav, a Jaripatka based social worker has claimed to have caught a group of NMC workers who were found spraying water instead of sanitizer in the area . In the shared video, one can clearly see them spraying something, which many have confirmed is nothing but water.

    With a motive to contain the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outrage, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has also organized the drive to spray sanitizer in the city. Under this umbrella several teams have been formed and people from different class are playing the key role in this initiative. Many social workers have also come forward to support this act.

    Yadav from Jaripatka who has been involved in the drive to spread in the area of Prabhag No 1, Kasturba Nagar in Jariptaka. He caught the group of NMC workers who carried out the cans filled with water and were seen spraying them in the area instead of sanitizer. However, soon the social worker realized that the NMC men were spraying only water in it. Yadav has leveled up allegation against local corporator and BJP leader Virendra Kukreja.

    To check the gravity of the situation, when Nagpur Today contacted Kukreja, he called the allegation are baseless and noted that he has approached police station with a complaint, as the youth circulating the video is trying to defame him.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    बोरकर यांचेकडून कोरोना ग्रस्त लोकांच्या मदत
    बोरकर यांचेकडून कोरोना ग्रस्त लोकांच्या मदत
    गरजू कुटुंबांना रेशन वाटप
    गरजू कुटुंबांना रेशन वाटप
    Hindi News
    समता सैनिक दल मुख्यालय दीक्षाभूमी की ओर से जरूरतमंदों की मदद
    समता सैनिक दल मुख्यालय दीक्षाभूमी की ओर से जरूरतमंदों की मदद
    मानसिक रोगियों और दिव्यांगो की मदद कर रही संस्था
    मानसिक रोगियों और दिव्यांगो की मदद कर रही संस्था
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    Featured News
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    दहा हजाराहून अधिक विस्थापितांची सोय
    दहा हजाराहून अधिक विस्थापितांची सोय
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145