Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer

Nagpur: While India and rest of the world is battling one of the worst epidemics in the known human civilization, a video circulated by Jaripatka based social worker has brought the sloppy preventive and precautions measurements carried out by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Rohit Yadav, a Jaripatka based social worker has claimed to have caught a group of NMC workers who were found spraying water instead of sanitizer in the area . In the shared video, one can clearly see them spraying something, which many have confirmed is nothing but water.

With a motive to contain the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outrage, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has also organized the drive to spray sanitizer in the city. Under this umbrella several teams have been formed and people from different class are playing the key role in this initiative. Many social workers have also come forward to support this act.

Yadav from Jaripatka who has been involved in the drive to spread in the area of Prabhag No 1, Kasturba Nagar in Jariptaka. He caught the group of NMC workers who carried out the cans filled with water and were seen spraying them in the area instead of sanitizer. However, soon the social worker realized that the NMC men were spraying only water in it. Yadav has leveled up allegation against local corporator and BJP leader Virendra Kukreja.

To check the gravity of the situation, when Nagpur Today contacted Kukreja, he called the allegation are baseless and noted that he has approached police station with a complaint, as the youth circulating the video is trying to defame him.