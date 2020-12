Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency and resigned from the party in September last year citing inaction on the part of “key functionaries of Mumbai Congress”.