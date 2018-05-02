Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Dec 1st, 2020

    Two bike-borne men kidnap girl in full public view in Shantinagar

    Nagpur: In an audacious act, two bike-borne men kidnapped a 17-year old girl in full public view at a market in Shantinagar police area here on Monday afternoon. Cops have launched a hunt to nab the abductors and also rescue the minor girl.

    According to police sources, the 17-year old girl left home around 2.45 pm for going to market in Shantinagar. As the girl reached in front of Shankar General Stores on Shantinagar Road, the two accused – Asif Ansari and Mastan – both natives of Bhiwandi, Mumbai but currently staying at Shivshakti Nagar, Yashodhara Nagar, came there on a bike and forced her to sit on their vehicle. Later, the two accused took the girl away to an undisclosed destination.

    Shantinagar ASI Mushtaq Sheikh, based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s relative, booked the two accused Asif Ansari and Mastan under Sections 363, 34 of the IPC and launched a hunt to nab them.

