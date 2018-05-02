Top gambling sites in India

India is a country where most people are a fan of betting or gambling in casino games. Whether it is fight tournaments of chicken, poker games at nukkad or the international cricket tournaments, Indians are ready to place the bet on any of such games. The Indian government is contemplating and it may legalize the betting on everything. The only reason for the illegalization of betting is that legal betting can increase the cases of match-fixing. We have heard several cases of match-fixing in the Indian Premier League. But there are still several online sites where you can bet online.

However, there cricket fantasy apps like Dreams11 where you can create your own team, on the other hand, there are sites like NetBet where you can bet on every sports game that is popular in India. So in this post of ours, we are going to tell you some of the best betting sites in India where you can put your money on the digital table and can earn real money by just spinning some online machines or placing money on your favorite team or player.

NetBet

Netbet is one of the biggest online platforms for online casino games since its establishment in 2001. It is available in more than 12 languages around the world. You cannot place your bets on cricket but other international sports games and tournaments like NBA, Football (Indian Super League, English Premier League), Tennis (men and women), badminton, volleyball, and many more.

Along with sports betting, if you want to try your luck on casino games like jackpot, roulette, blackjack, poker, slots, and many more then NetBet could be your best option in India. So if you are looking for a gambling site that can render you the wholesome gambling then sign up to NetBet and earn some bonuses.

Bet365

Even if you are new to the betting world you probably would have heard about bet365. This British gambling website with more than 35 million players all around the world is very popular in India since the beginning of the last decade. In India, it is popular mainly for sports betting on games like cricket but just like NetBet, it offers a platform for international games like basketball, baseball, UFC, boxing, racing, eSports, and others. Along with all these, players can also opt for casino games like live blackjack and roulette. Remember, you have to enable Flash to use casino games on Bet365.

Betway

Betway is not new for international bettors but this gambling giant site is available in India for the last few years. Seeing the popularity of betting on cricket in India, betway offers various signup bonuses on cricket, such as “100% match bonus up to 2500 rupees” and “money back as a free bet if the last ball is a boundary.”

Along with sports betting, Betway has a lot to offers in other aspects of gambling. Once they are signed up, players can deposit money and place their money from casino games to eSports. It offers some of the most popular casino games around the world on its Indian site as well.