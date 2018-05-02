The Three Hottest Slots to Play Online in India

Gambling has deep rooted links with the country of India, maybe more so than anywhere else in the world. Ancient Hindu manuscripts suggest the earliest form of gambling in India can be traced all the way back to between 2000BC and 1500BC when Kings would roll dice hoping for a desired outcome. Jump forward to the 15th century when gambling houses were legalized across the country – this is where most of the traditional Indian casino games were invented. These games such as Rummy, Teen Patti and Andar Bahar are still very popular today – all of which are widely available to play in their online forms.

But the rise of the smart phone era has introduced a previously unknown casino game to the India public – online slots. By their very nature, online slots or video slots, lend themselves perfectly to the screen of a smart phone. In this article we are going to look at the three hottest slots for Indians to play at online casinos.

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is widely regarded as the most popular video slot on the market. The Mega Moolah developers Microgaming have made it possible for people all over the world to play, including India. Mega Moolah is what’s known as a progressive jackpot game. This means that each time a player plays the game, a small percentage of their stake goes into a pooled jackpot. This pooled jackpot is contributed to by players from all over the world who are playing on multiple online casinos.

The Mega Moolah jackpot continues to grow until one lucky player scoops the lot. There have been some huge wins over the years – the biggest of which came from an English man who won just over $20 million dollars!

The chance to win this life-changing amount of money is no doubt the main reason for its popularity. Add to that the smart safari-themed graphics, high levels of trust and exciting game play and you have a truly immersive casino experience.

Will you be the first Indian player to win the Mega Moolah jackpot?

5 Lions Gold

The beauty of 5 Lions Gold comes from its traditional Asian feel. This classic online slot from game developers Pragmatic Play is one that can payout at rates of x7,700 your stake! Its volatile nature adds to the excitement of the game play.

You can play 5 Lions Gold at the vast majority of online casinos, but when you do, be sure to turn your volume up to hear the traditional soundtrack which fits perfectly with the game.

Dragon’s Fire

Red Tiger gaming have well and truly nailed it with their online slot game – Dragon’s Fire. The dragon-themed graphics and exceptional game play have really appealed to our Indian customers.

A dragon sits on the left of your screen, waiting to scorch the reels when a jackpot is landed. Other bonuses and multipliers are achieved by matching symbols such as dragon eggs and dragon eyes. All of this adds up to a great online slot experience from one of the best developers in the business.

If you are new to online slots then why not give one of these high class games a try. It’s also worth noting that here at many websites you can always play the demo versions of games first. Then once you get the hang of it you can deposit your own money to try and land the jackpot. All three of these slot games are available on desktop, tablet and mobile.

Slots are starting to stake their claim amongst the more classic games that are found in the online casinos of India. We suggest you give them a try yourself to see what all the fuss is about.