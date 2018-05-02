The Key iGaming Trends in India

The domain of iGaming in India is a grey area. The legislation related to gambling and iGaming is not much clear, like many of the jurisdictions around the globe. This leaves room for confusion about the nature of online gambling in India.

One cannot be certain if online gambling is considered a criminal activity in the country. Though there are rules and regulations that restrict the activity of gambling in any shape or form in India, people still find a way to indulge in the same.

In fact, iGaming has emerged to become one of the biggest revenue churners in the country. The domain is driven by a few key trends and has been perfecting itself over the years. In the article that we have here today, we shall look into these key trends and try to analyze the nature of iGaming in the Indian subcontinent.

Rise in Fantasy Sports Betting:

Fantasy sports have gained significant traction in India over the last few years. More people have started showing interest in fantasy sports and are keen on wagering on the same. However, for a long period, betting on fantasy sports had been considered illegal in India.

The reason is that the distinction between fantasy sports and gambling is quite confusing. Most people are of the view that these two domains converge into each other. Betting on fantasy sports is sometimes considered as gambling in India.

However, things have changed and are still changing while we speak of it. The country’s first successful implementation of fantasy sports was with the launch of Dream11. Dream11 is quite different from traditional forms of gambling and has risen in popularity over a short span.

Statistics show that India now has over 100 million fantasy gamers due to the successful marketing of Dream11. It can, thus, be said that over the years, the number of platforms shall only increase and create seismic shifts in the status of iGaming in India.

Independent Websites are Forging a Route for Credible Gambling Brands:

The second trend in iGaming that we can notice is that of several independent websites carving the pathway for reputable gambling brands. There is not much stated in the laws about online gambling in India.

This has resulted in confusion, and people resorting to illegal measures to gamble in India. Unlicensed operators have reared their heads, and a significant portion of gambling activities have been illegal so far.

To avoid more confusion, the government has proposed a plan that would challenge the status of illegal sites in India. India might soon be able to come up with several licensed online gaming sites, akin to the https://www.usafriendlypokersites.com/ in the States.

These independent sites shall provide useful resources that people can use to identify credible gambling sites. As a result of this, fraudulent activities shall be minimized.

The iGaming industry of India shall also gain more structure and recognition with the government proposing new rules and regulations.

Mobile Gaming Shall Stay in Vogue:

One of the key drivers of the iGaming sector in India is mobile gaming. Almost every individual has access to mobile phones in this day and age. Plus, the sites are also optimized for mobile phones, which make them easy to be accessed.

Players can sign in to the gambling sites at any time and from any corner of the world. The rise in India’s iGaming sector is thus, directly proportional to the rise in the usage of smartphones in India. It has been estimated that over 600 million people shall start using smartphones within a year.

It is also expected that the mobile gaming market shall be worth $1.1 million by the end of 2020. This shall directly affect the online betting and casino sites in India. As more and more people start using smartphones, there shall be an increase in online gambling sites.

With the government now showing interest in managing the iGaming sector, these online gaming and gambling sites shall gain more traction. The revenue that shall be raised from these sites shall also be used to fill the coffers of the states.

Therefore, with the increase in the usage of smartphones, the shape of the iGaming sector in India shall also change.

Wrapping Up:

Gambling has always been seen as a pernicious activity in India; an activity that sabotages lives. However, that is just one side of the story. There is a whole another world related to gambling that often goes unheard.

The gambling industry makes a significant contribution to the economy of the world. It is one of the biggest revenue churners and impacts the lives of people in more ways than one can imagine, as we can see from the discussion.

The iGaming sector in India is gearing up for more fresh changes. It can thus be stated that over the next few years, the iGaming sector of India shall become one of the biggest around the globe.