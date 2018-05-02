The Growing Popularity of Online Lotteries in India

Lotteries are very popular in India, as in other parts of the world. After all, is there anything else that can change the life of a person so quickly and so dramatically? Hard to think of another example! The internet has made the world a much a smaller place and this is why people in India can now compete in the biggest lotteries around the world. Online lottery India is growing in popularity every single day as more and more people discover the ease with which they can buy tickets.

So, what about the legal aspect, though? Are online lotteries legal in India? Will you actually get paid if you do win? Which is the best website to buy lottery tickets from?

Let us try to answer these questions.

Are lotteries legal in India?

The Supreme Court of India refused to put a blanket ban on lotteries in the country. Instead, it gave the individual states the option to make rules regarding this themselves. As of now, lotteries are legal in 13 states in India.

Of course, this law only applies to lotteries that are being run inside the country.

What about online lotteries?

As long as buy online lottery tickets for draws to be held outside the country, you should be fine, no matter what state you are from. This is because the state does not have any jurisdiction on events that are happening outside its boundaries.

Also, you may have heard about people that bought a lottery ticket in Dubai or Abu Dhabi or won a jackpot in Macau and then returned home with a bucket of money! This is something like that.

You should have no trouble getting your money if you do end up winning.

What are some good sites to buy online lottery tickets from?

There is nothing better than Lottoland in India. One of the largest and most reputable websites in the world, Lottoland guarantees the jackpot amount of each and every lottery it sells tickets to. In fact, it even holds the record for the largest lottery payout in history!

It covers all the major events around the world and even allows you to participate daily for relatively smaller prizes.

In conclusion, there is something poetic about buying a lottery ticket. You know you have a very small chance of winning but whoever wins is never going to have to worry about anything again. You have a 0 percent chance of winning if you don’t buy the ticket. After all, someone has to win. What if it is your time?