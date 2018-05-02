The online gambling industry is growing exponentially across the globe, with more and more sites popping up seemingly every single day. This has led to an increased demand for new laws around gambling in several countries, with India one of the largest and most significant of these.

From Bombay to Bangalore, Indians are becoming aware of the benefits of online gambling, which include the thrill of the game as well as the obvious financial possibilities at hand. For generations, the legal situation around gambling in India has been complicated at best, yet things might just be about to change for the better.

In this article, we will take a look at the current online gambling situation in India as well as offering our tips for safe betting online from India.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the state of play and any specials issues regarding online gambling in India today…

The current legal situation

The legal situation around gambling in India can best be summed up as strictly controlled. Except when it comes to lotteries and horse racing, which are legal across the country, Indian gambling law is a complicated matter. Essentially, Indian gambling rules run on a state by state basis, meaning each state in the country is allowed to create its own rules around gambling in all forms. This style of law means that gambling is outlawed in all but two Indian states, namely, Sikkim and Goa.

In these two states, casinos are allowed yet all other forms of gambling are technically prohibited. Indeed, many Indians choose to take advantage of loopholes in state policy toward online gambling by accessing sites such as bet365 and Ladbrokes which openly accept Rupees as a method of payment. This is because laws are in place to force internet providers to block access, not against individuals themselves.

Favorite casino games and betting events in India

Across, India casino games and betting are many loved activities that bring a sense of fun and adventure to daily life and, indeed, to special occasions. Whilst horse racing is a popular (and legal) means of betting in India, cricket is undoubtedly the most popular.

Although it is currently not legal to place wagers on cricket, thousands of illegal brick and mortar betting shops all over India take bets on everything from the ICC Cricket World Cup to the annual Indian Premier League (IPL) competition. To avoid prosecution, more and more Indians are taking their business online to bet on cricket events via foreign sites that offer Rupees as a payment method.

How you can use a reviews website to avoid rogue casinos

When betting at online casinos, no matter where you are it pays to be aware of the perils of rogue casinos. Using sites such as www.neuecasinos.de to check which new casinos are legitimate can be a great way to make sure that you are gambling in the safest possible environment online.